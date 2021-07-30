Charting every pass from Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston at Saints practice #2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints mixed in a few different personnel groupings for practice #2. They did some nickel, two tight-end and base sets.

Taysom Hill once again received the first team reps. Jameis Winston ran with the two’s.

Here’s a breakdown of each pass thrown:

Taysom Hill

Final Stats: 5/6

First team period

No passes thrown.

Second team period (1/2)

Hill’s worst pass of the day was his first one. He was high and behind Marquez Callaway who was running a deep in. Right after the play, Hill looked at his hands which was probably a sign that the ball slipped out during the delivery.

Hill followed that with a strong pass to Callaway in the middle of the field on a dig route. Hill showed nice poise to climb the pocket and throw a strike.

Third team period (4/4, sack)

Hill closed his day out strong. After likely taking a sack or possibly checking it down to Lil Jordan Humphrey, Hill threw a dart to tight end Adam Trautman on a square in that gained about 14 yards.

On his next pass, he zipped one into Deonte Harris on a slant.

He followed that up with a wheel route to Alvin Kamara for a short gain and then a short curl to Harris for another short gain.

Jameis Winston

Final Stats: 5/6

First team period

No passes thrown.

Second team period (2/2, sack)

Winston opened up with a period with a strong pass to Harris on a dig route for about 15 yards. The pass had the usual velocity we’ve come to see from Winston. It was his best pass of the day.

After getting sacked by Noah Spence on his next pass attempt, he connected with Chris Hogan on a deep hook. The ball appeared to sail on Winston, but Hogan was able to go up and catch the pass.

Third team period (3/4, sack)

After taking a sack on his first attempt, Winston hit Tony Jones, Jr. on a screen pass for decent gain. His next pass was quick check down to Stevie Scott for a short gain.

He closed out his day with his lone incompletion. Winston threw a seam route to Jalen McCleskey who appeared to get his feet tangled up with the defender and never really had a chance to make a play.

Final Analysis

Again, this was more a tempered approach just in terms of sheer pass plays called. Overall, Winston didn’t let it rip to close out the day like he did Thursday. Both had identical stats, although the yards were much more equal Friday than in practice one.

All in all, it was pretty even with a slight edge to Hill.

