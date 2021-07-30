Child found with dead woman inside BR apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A child, believed to be four years old, was found inside a Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning along with a woman who appeared to have been dead for four to five days, authorities said.

The child, who was dirty and hungry, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, a person familiar with the scene told WAFB-TV.

Authorities on the scene Friday morning did not immediately say if it was obvious how the woman died.

The apartment is located in the 1600 block of North Boulevard near South 16 street.

