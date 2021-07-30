BBB Accredited Business
Covid hospitalization numbers rise overnight; doctors say vaccinations are key

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Covid hospitalizations rise at a concerning rate each day.

“Yesterday we had 548, and today we have 595,” says Dr. Robert Hart.

Chief Medical Officer of Ochsner, Dr. Robert Hart, says while the numbers go up there aren’t many patients in the ICU. Still, he worries that could change.

“At OMC, it’s about one out of six, so it’s less than 20% that’s in the ICU. Our concern is that over time it’s going to gradually evolve to move ICU patients,” says Dr. Hart.

That, he says, may become a problem especially for people needing medical attention for other reasons.

“Let’s say a stroke somewhere in the state, and we are unable to take that patient, and we are one of the few places that has the ability to take care of that patient that’s not good for that individual patient,” says Dr. Hart.

There’s also the worry of a staffing shortage since hundreds of Ochsner’s 33,000 employees are now quarantined.

LCMC deals with the same issues.

“We have some of our employees who are out with Covid, so that creates a little bit of a shortage,” says Dr. George Bissett.

Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Dr. George Bissett says about 77% of the staff is vaccinated.

Ochsner says 61% of its staff system-wide received the vaccine.

“None of the hospitals here locally have mandated vaccines. We talk about it a lot,” says Dr. Bissett.

Meanwhile, Ochsner says it requires all unvaccinated employees to wear N-95 masks, and they’ll be Covid tested each week.

“And, this is for their own protection. This is to keep them safe,” says Dr. Hart.

Ochsner says it’ll consider a vaccine mandate in the future. Hospital leaders agree, getting the vaccine is key, but it doesn’t mean you’re immune to Covid. They say wearing a mask indoors is just as important.

“My concern is that, when you look across the community, you’re not seeing the measures perhaps that could be taken to mitigate this virus, so our concern is that this is going to continue to go up for the future,” says Dr. Hart.

