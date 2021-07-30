BBB Accredited Business
Former Riverside Rebel Jared Butler selected No. 40 overall, headed to Jazz via Pels

Jared Butler vs. Kansas.
Jared Butler vs. Kansas.(Baylor University)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BROOKYLN. (WAFB) - Former Riverside Academy Rebel and Baylor Bear Jared Butler has been selected in the second round and No. 40 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, but will be headed to the Utah Jazz.

The No. 40 overall pick was originally part of the trade that included the Memphis Grizzlies No. 17 overall pick and Jonas Valanciunas. However, the Jazz acquired the 40th pick as part of a NBA Draft night trade.

The former Rebel is a two-time All-American and became the first consensus All-America First Team selection in Baylor Bear history helping lead them to a title in the 2021 NCAA Championship.

Butler, was also named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player as he helped lead Baylor past Gonzaga in the NCAA Championship game this past season. He scored 22 points and was 4-for-9 from beyond the arc in the win, he also added in 7 assist.

During the Bears win over the Houston Cougars Butler scored 17 points in the first 16 minutes of action going 4-for-5 from deep, in the two games he shot 57% from three.

This past season, Butler averaged 16.7 points per game on 41.6% shooting while adding 4.8 assists as well.

