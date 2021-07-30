Hundreds of renters face eviction as moratorium set to expire July 31

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The federal eviction moratorium officially expires this Saturday, July 31, with no sign of the CDC extending it. Now, hundreds of families and individuals will go to court and potentially face eviction.

After almost one year of the CDC’s eviction moratorium protecting renters from eviction, it is now coming to an end.

“Both sides are caught in the middle,” said Cleark of First City Court Austin Badon. “My phone is ringing off the hook from tenants who are now, they’re seeing this coverage is going away and that light at the end of the tunnel is a fast-approaching train.”

Badon said this week he received 50 new eviction cases, bringing the eviction caseload in New Orleans to well over 400 cases.

“You have tenants who are trying to do the right thing but yet they’re unemployed or have had a job loss,” he said. “Then you have landlords who they’re scared as well, they may lose their property because they can’t pay the mortgage.”

Badon said he’s worried that many people may become homeless.

“It’s really concerning that we may actually be putting people in a precarious situation having to go live with people or living in their vehicle.”

At City Hall, Marjorianna Willman with the Office of Housing Policy and Community Development said they are working hard to help families in need of rental assistance. But with nearly 16,000 applications for financial help, she said there are not enough funds or resources to help everyone in need.

“So far we’ve been able to help about 3,000 households already with the funds that we received and we’re expecting that we’ll be able to serve another 3,000,” she said.

Willman said her department received just under $18 million from the United States Treasury and they’re expecting $14 million from the state.

“We have exhausted all the resources currently available to us. We’re not holding back on anything. We have helped everyone that we currently can,” she said.

She said the department has “scrubbed the list” of applicants for rental assistance-- making it up to application number 5,000. The Office of Housing Policy approved 3,000 of those applicants. Now, she said, they are working their way through applications 5,001 to 11,000.

“Some were dupes, some were ineligible due to income, or some came from Jefferson Parish,” she said. “People are so desperate for assistance that they’re going to different parishes, different offices, everywhere they can to get assistance.”

She said they are working as fast as possible, but resources are limited.

“Most of our applications came in February, March, April. So more than likely you have been on the list for a long time,” she said. “We won’t be reviewing applications once the funds come in. We’re reviewing them before we receive the funds, and so once the funds are in, we can go ahead and issue payment.”

Willman said the City has advocated on the federal and state levels for additional funding and requesting a faster release of those funds.

But as the expiration date nears, come Monday, August 2, many landlords and tenants will receive the calls of their pending court date.

