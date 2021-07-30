BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana’s top safety Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews decommits from LSU

Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews (2).
Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews (2).(John Beadle)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s top safety recruit for the class of 2022, Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews announced via Twitter on Friday, July 30 that he has decommitted from the Tigers.

Mathews, stated that “after deep consideration, my parents and I have thought a lot through and I have decided to decommit from Louisiana State University and re-open my recruitment.”

The Ponchatoula product, a five-star is rated as the No. 2 safety in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 3 player in the state of Louisiana.

The Tigers currently sit at 15 commits for the class of 2022 and are currently have the No. 5 overall class in the nation according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commits for the class of 2022:

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • RB, TreVonte’ Citizen, 4-star, Lake Charles, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • TE, Mason Taylor, 3-star, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, 3-star, Hartland, Mich.

