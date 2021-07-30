BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

New Orleans S&WB employee accused of killing coworker

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested Sewerage and Water Board employee Damon Rideau who allegedly shot his co-worker in the 3500 block of Franklin Ave. July 29.

According to initial reports, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim having sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.

Rideau was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox

Latest News

The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
Shot At A Million winners to be announced Friday
Sleeping fruit flies used in research at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans
Fly Bayou: The tiny fruit fly helps researchers in the fight against cancer
Eviction Moratorium
Hundreds of renters face eviction as moratorium set to expire July 31
Eviction Moratorium
Eviction Moratorium