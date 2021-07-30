New Orleans S&WB employee accused of killing coworker

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested Sewerage and Water Board employee Damon Rideau who allegedly shot his co-worker in the 3500 block of Franklin Ave. July 29.

According to initial reports, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim having sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.

Rideau was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.