REPORT: Former Scotlandville Hornet LSU guard Javonte Smart signs deal with Heat

LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1)
LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Scotlandville Hornet and LSU guard Javonte Smart has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat according to ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Smart, helped LSU to a regular season Southeastern Conference Championship in 2019 and two NCAA appearances in his three years with the Tigers.

This past season was the best of his career while at LSU, Smart averaged 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals for the Tigers. He also posted 25 games in double figures, and 66 over his three-year career, Smart also earned Second Team All-SEC honors.

Smart had 11 games this past season with three or more three-pointers and 12 games, 29 in his career, with five or more assists in games.

He is also the seventh Tiger to finish his career with at least 1,200 career points, 33 assists and 100 steals.

