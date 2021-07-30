REPORT: LSU forward Trendon Watford plans to sign deal with Blazers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU forward Trendon Watford plans to sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers according to ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

LSU's Trendon Watford plans to sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

A native of Birmingham, Alabama Watford played two seasons for the Tigers and earned SEC first team honors in 2021. The sophomore averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds to go with 2.9 assists per game. Watford has also started 58-of-59 career games over two seasons.

Watford posted nine games of 20 points or more this past season with a career high of 30 in the SEC Championship game against Alabama in which he made 13-of-23 field goals with a three and three free throws.

The 6-foot-9 forward posted six double doubles this past season and 13 for his two years at LSU.

He ranked No. 6 in the SEC in scoring average, fifth in rebound average and the SEC leader in defensive rebounds averaging 5.71.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.