Shelby: Excessive Heat to Start the Weekend

Excessive Heat Warning
Excessive Heat Warning(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Extremely hot weather is expected today and Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 in spots that don’t see a storm. The heat index could top 108 degrees.

Sunday will still be quite hot, but storms may start earlier in the day which could shave a couple of degrees off the thermometer.

An unusually strong August cold front will approach the Gulf Coast next week. That means higher rain chances early in the week and, in turn, lower temperatures. At times, the rain could be heavy, and highs will drop into the upper 80s.

The rain chances may stay high next week if the front stalls near or north of the area, but optimistic thinking would bring the front all the way to the coast and dry us out a bit for the middle of next week.

The tropics remain quiet.

