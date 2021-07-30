Shot At A Million winners to be announced Friday
Published: Jul. 30, 2021
Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health will announce the third round of winners of Shot at a Million, the Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients with $2.3 million in cash and prizes. Tomorrow, two more Louisiana residents will win $100,000 each, one as a cash prize, and one in scholarship money for the winner who is age 12-17.
To learn more about Shot at a Million and the previous winners, visit www.shotatamillion.com. The next deadline to register for your Shot at a Million is Friday at 11:59 p.m.
