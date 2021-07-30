BBB Accredited Business
Shot At A Million winners to be announced Friday

The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients with $2.3 million in cash and prizes.(Bring Back Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health will announce the third round of winners of Shot at a Million, the Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients with $2.3 million in cash and prizes. Tomorrow, two more Louisiana residents will win $100,000 each, one as a cash prize, and one in scholarship money for the winner who is age 12-17.

To learn more about Shot at a Million and the previous winners, visit www.shotatamillion.com. The next deadline to register for your Shot at a Million is Friday at 11:59 p.m.

