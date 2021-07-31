BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

7-year-old boy shot in N.O. East, NOPD says

(WVUE)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A seven-year-old boy was shot early Saturday morning in the Pines Village neighborhood, according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Boeing Street.

The boy was taken to the hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting are not known.

This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
Gator spotted in St. James Parish
Massive gator spotted roaming Louisiana neighborhood

Latest News

Fatal motorcycle accident claims the life of Ponchatoula man
Top stories
Saturday morning headlines
Indoor mask mandate
City-wide indoor mask mandate reinstated; some businesses requiring proof of vaccination
NOLA Mask Mandate in restaurant
NOLA Mask Mandate in restaurant