7-year-old boy shot in N.O. East, NOPD says
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A seven-year-old boy was shot early Saturday morning in the Pines Village neighborhood, according to New Orleans Police.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Boeing Street.
The boy was taken to the hospital.
Details surrounding the shooting are not known.
This story will be updated.
