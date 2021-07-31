7-year-old boy shot in N.O. East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A seven-year-old boy was shot early Saturday morning in the Pines Village neighborhood, according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Boeing Street.

The boy was taken to the hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting are not known.

This story will be updated.

