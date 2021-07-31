After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One: Jameis Winston with the first team

As expected, Jameis Winston got his first crack with the first team on Saturday. The results were a mixed bag. All full breakdown of his entire passing chart is here. Winston finished his day 3/7. His best pass came on a throw to Lil’ Jordan Humphrey over the middle. He also had a bad misfire to Alvin Kamara in the flat where he overthrew him. He was a little unlucky on a fade to Tre’Quan Smith. He put the ball in the right spot, but Smith wasn’t able to get his feet down to secure the catch.

Take Two: Taysom Hill shines

Hill had his best practice to date while running with the second team. He finished 6/7 and had the two best throws of the day. The first came on a bootleg where he threw an over route to the opposite side of the field to Humphrey.

During the final team period, Hill connected with Marquez Callaway on a back shoulder throw on the sideline. Paulson Adebo was draped all over him in coverage but the throw and catch was better.

It’s early but this quarterback competition is real and may be a lot closer than some want to believe. Things should ramp up next week when the team gets into third down, two-minute and red-zone situations.

Take Three: Top Plays

Ken Crawley shined during one-on-one’s Saturday. He nearly picked off Hill on a throw to Smith. He had two PBU’s during the period.

Jake Lampman made a nice catch during one-on-one’s as well.

Deonte Harris put a move on C.J. Gardner-Johnson during one-on-one’s. Winston hit him deep.

Marshon Lattimore had an impressive PBU during the same period, when he got his hand on the ball at the last second on a nine route against Callaway.

Take Four: Personnel groupings

Zack Baun and Pete Werner rotated with the first team at weakside linebacker. This is shaping up to be an interesting competition.

Cam Jordan was back with the first team during the first team period. During the second team period, Payton Turner and Tanoh Kpassagnon were the starting defensive ends.

With Patrick Robinson out with an excused absence, Crawley received the first team reps opposite of Lattimore at cornerback.

Take Five: Other Observations

Blake Gillikin was back at punter Saturday and was booming the ball. It feels like he’s in the lead in the competition.

Another scorching day at Saints camp. Sean Payton said the team had to battle through the heat.

Nick Vannett had a tough three-play sequence during the first team period when he jumped offsides, fumbled after a catch then jumped offsides again.

Linebacker Andrew Dowell has flashed a few times this camp. He had a tackle for loss and a pbu Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.