CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stranger walks into woman’s bedroom before casually leaving

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) - A woman in Virginia is urging people to take home security seriously after a stranger walked into her bedroom while she was home.

At first glance, the home security video doesn’t look strange. It shows a man walk in the house, casually go through the living room and make a right down the hallway.

The problem is, however, that it isn’t his house.

“Who are you?” Tamara Heys is heard exclaiming in the video.

Heys was home sick on Monday afternoon when she was confronted by a man in military fatigues.

“All of a sudden just heard something and looked up, and there was a strange man standing at the bottom of my bed,” Tamara Heys said.

She then asked him what he was doing inside her house.

“And he told me that someone told him that the door would be open, and he could come in,” Heys said.

She said she yelled at him to get out of her house, she admittedly forgot to lock up. He then turned around and casually walked away.

“I would have never thought something like this would happen, period, let alone at 1 o’clock in the afternoon on a Monday,” Heys said.

She doesn’t know if it was mischievous or a misunderstanding, but said it was suspicious.

“I would think that my reaction and most peoples’ would be, ‘Oh my gosh, you know, I’m so sorry. You know, this is a complete mistake.’ But he didn’t do that,” Heys said. “He just turned around and didn’t say anything else.”

She called police and even snapped a picture of the man’s car.

Heys said this isn’t the first incident at her home.

She has video from one of three separate incidents where she said her husband’s locked vehicle was broken into.

“You know we did get really bright lights for the outside and we did get cameras to put up so we would at least get video,” Heys said.

Even with the lights and the cameras, nothing seems to have made her home safe from the incidents. She does find comfort in having cameras inside and out to help police investigate, and she would encourage others to do the same.

“At this point, you just need to take all the safety precautions that you can because you don’t ever know,” she said.

Heys was not physically hurt in the incident.

