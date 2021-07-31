Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The roles changed for both quarterback in practice #3. Jameis Winston was with the first team for the first time this camp, while Taysom Hill ran with the second team.

Here’s a breakdown of each pass during the team periods.

Jameis Winston

Final Stats 3/7

Team Period #1 (2/3)

Winston opened up the first session with a nice throw on a fade to Tre’Quan Smith. Smith wrestled for the ball and came down with it but was not able to get his feet down inbounds. Ken Crawley had nice coverage on the play.

Following a false start penalty by Nick Vannett, Winston ran a short bootleg and hit Vannett underneath on a flat route. Vannett fumbled the ball after running after the catch.

On the next play, Winston connected with Deonte Harris on an interesting route for about seven yards. Harris ran a jet motion at full speed and on the snap ran a curl route.

Team Period #2 (1/4)

Winston opened up the second team period with a nice connection to Lil’ Jordan Humphrey for about ten yards.

He struggled from that point on. On his next pass he overthrew Alvin Kamara in flat. Kamara had Pete Werner on him in coverage.

His next throw was a bit of bad luck when he looked to Smith on a comeback route. Smith fell out his break and the pass fell incomplete.

Winston closed out his day with a bad overthrow to Deonte Harris who was running a deep post route. It was a throw Winston said he would like to have back.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats 6/7

Team Period #1 (2/2)

Hill opened up his first team period with a short throw to Dwayne Washington in the flat.

His next pass was impressive. On a play-action bootleg to his right, Hill threw a deep over route to the opposite of the field to Humphrey for about 20 yards.

Team Period #2 (4/5)

Hill connected with Smith on a comeback route for about nine yards to start the period.

His next pass was the play of the day when he pinpointed a back shoulder throw down the right sideline to Marquez Callaway for about 20 yards. Paulson Adebo had great coverage on the play.

After an incompletion on his next attempt, Hill closed out his day with a throw to Tony Jones, Jr. in the flat.

Final Analysis

After a pretty even second practice, practice three clearly belonged to Hill. It was his best practice to date. Winston struggled a bit with the first team.

