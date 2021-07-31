BBB Accredited Business
Fatal motorcycle accident claims the life of Ponchatoula man

(WCJB File)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man died as the result of a fatal crash on LA 40 near 442 in Tangipahoa Parish Friday evening

The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Brandon Verneuil, of Ponchatoula.

Police say that a commercial vehicle driven by Bismal Perez, 36, of Hialeah, Florida, traveling eastbound on LA 40 failed to yield and made a left-hand turn across the westbound lane, colliding with Verneuil’s motorcycle.

Despite the fact Verneuil was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Sanchez was properly restrained and was not injured during the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Verneuil for routine scientific analysis. Sanchez was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

