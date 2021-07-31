BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Four-star OT Emery Jones commits to LSU

LSU Football
LSU Football(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four-star offensive tackle Emery Jones out of Catholic Baton Rouge has committed to the Tigers.

Jones is rated as the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana, according to 247Sports. He is also rated as the No. 9 overall offensive lineman for the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman picked the Tigers over offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and many others.

The Tigers currently sit at 16 commits for the class of 2022. Below is a complete list of commits. Jones is the third offensive line commit for 2022, joining Will Campbell and Bo Bordelon.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • OT, Emery Jones, 4-star, Baton Rouge, La.
  • RB, TreVonte’ Citizen, 4-star, Lake Charles, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • TE, Mason Taylor, 3-star, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, 3-star, Hartland, Mich.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC presidents vote to extend membership invitations to Texas, Oklahoma
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma ‘reach out’ to SEC about joining league
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA
NCAA NIL policy explained
NCAA NIL policy explained
Derek Stingley Jr. will wear No. 7.
All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. to wear No. 7