GPSO: 2 shot at Mudfest; Zydeco musician and teen injured

Two victims were shot at Mudfest on Saturday.
Two victims were shot at Mudfest on Saturday.
By GPSO
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - According to Grant Parish Sheriff McCain, a shooting took place at Louisiana Mudfest during a Zydeco concert around 1 a.m.

McCain said multiple people started shooting in the crowd and at the stage. The performer, who was identified by his wife as Chris Ardoin, and a 14-year-old were shot. They have moderate injuries.

GPSO is looking for suspects. They say they believe from talking with witnesses that two black males were involved, one wearing a red shirt and another wearing a blue shirt. They also say there may have been a third shooter.

GPSO processed the scene until about 4 a.m. Saturday morning and found roughly 20 shell casings.

McCain said as the crowd was dispersing, they received a 911 call about two people standing on a vehicle.

“There were hundreds of vehicles trying to leave at once when we received a 911 call that there were two people with guns that jumped onto the running boards of a vehicle that were trying to leave,” said McCain.

Sheriff McCain identified the two as Ajontae Brown and Zachary Thomas, who were both arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Booking photos were not available at the time of this release.

GPSO does NOT know yet if those two suspects were involved in the earlier shooting.

The event scheduled for Saturday night has been canceled. If you have any information about the people responsible for the shootings, please call 627-3261 or the information can be submitted anonymously to grantso.org.

