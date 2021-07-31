BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana veto session carried $76K price tag for taxpayers

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s two-day veto session, which saw Republicans unable to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections, cost taxpayers $76,000.

Information provided in response to a request from The Associated Press showed most of the House and Senate expenses involved the $160 daily per diem given to state lawmakers and their mileage expenses.

The veto session held July 20 and 21 was the state’s first ever under the 1974 state constitution.

House Clerk Michelle Fontenot said the House’s costs came in at $47,000, while data provided by Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon showed the Senate’s costs came in just over $29,000.

The $38,000-per-day session was pushed by GOP lawmakers seeking to enact some of the bills jettisoned by Edwards. But the effort failed to reverse a single veto because Republicans couldn’t reach the two-thirds vote required.

Republican senators agreed to overturn a gubernatorial veto of a bill banning transgender girls from playing on school sports teams with their identified gender, but the override fell two votes short in the House. Other override efforts didn’t get enough Senate support, and the House didn’t take votes on bills beyond the transgender sports ban.

