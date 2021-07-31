BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rain makes a difference in sweltering heat

Triple digit heat indices continue in dry areas
Rain coverage helps knock down the feel of the heat during afternoon storms.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a week with little rain temperatures soared into the upper 90s most days with heat indices or feels like temperatures making it into high triple digits. Another round of energy moved pass the region today allowing for some storms to form south of Lake Pontchartrain down through the coast allowing those locations to keep temperatures down in the low 90s.

Sunday expect similar conditions with enough energy around to produce some storms. There will be plenty of moisture to work with, but the later in the say storms begin the higher temperatures and heat indices can soar.

Monday and Tuesday should bring more rain coverage as a front sinks south. It appears it will be strong enough to make it all the way to the coast giving us a brief break for the middle of the week with both less rain and lower humidity.

