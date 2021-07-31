Saints team with Ochsner to hold vaccine and blood drives at training camp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a hot day for football but that didn’t stop the Who Dat Nation from showing up to watch their favorite players take the field.

“Well I’m going to Tulane and I’m from Austin so I came here to look at the campus and also might have ‘accidentally’ scheduled it at the same time as training camp,” said Burrows.

“I want to see Jameis Winston looking a lot better than he did with the Bucs.”

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations currently on the rise, the Saints were one of several teams across the country this weekend also using training camp as an incentive for fans to get vaccinated.

“You know, I think it’s important to go out into the communities and make sure that people that want them are able to get them easily and that way they don’t have to go in for appointments,” said Elle Kline with Ochsner Health.

Ochsner also held a blood drive with supplies at a critical level right now due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to donate blood so we can always help our community and it’s great that the Saints partnered up with Ochsner and we can do two things, help people by donating blood but also come and watch our Saints play,” said fan Kane Huppert.

The process to enter training camp was different than in years past as fans were screened and then bussed from Zephyr Field to the practice facility.

Many were also seen wearing masks.

Some say the current state of the pandemic is concerning, but they’re fine with the extra precautions.

“We can handle all the rules in place but I do appreciate the Saints organization and setting up the buses and making sure we have enough tents and worrying about all of our safety,” said Huppert.

“It makes me even more proud to be a Saints fan.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.