Zack: Plenty hot this weekend with some storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave is almost over but it will take till after the weekend to see a huge change in those very hot temperatures.

For Saturday and Sunday the forecast remains simple, it will be hot. Both days will see highs soar into the middle to even upper 90s at a few locations. The humidity remains high so heat index values should top out in the 108-110 range. Technically we are under an Excessive Heat Warning but that criteria is for 113 or higher which may not happen in most spots.

We do have some storm chances to contend with this weekend. I have a 40% coverage of mainly afternoon pop ups possible. The good news is with the downpours they can cool you off considerably. The bad news is they are crazy lightning producers at this time of year which can be quite dangerous for any outdoor plans.

Looking ahead to next week the heat will subside and storms are going to become likely again. Monday and Tuesday look like the stormy days of the week before possibly a front moves through sending us a taste of lower humidity. Come Thursday and Friday, rain chances will be near zero and the humidity could be much lower...we hope.

All remains quiet int he tropics.

