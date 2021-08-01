15-year-old who shot four people turned in by mother, NOPD Chief says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 15-year-old who is said to be responsible for a quadruple shooting over the weekend was turned into authorities by his mother, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference Monday.

Chief Ferguson commended the parent for doing the right thing. He said it takes a village when it comes to juvenile crime in New Orleans.

Three people were shot and another was killed early Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Iberville Street.

The quadruple shooting on Iberville was the second shooting Sunday involving multiple victims.

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street around 2:30 a.m.

In total, 14 people were shot in the city of New Orleans within a roughly 12 hour time-frame.

