BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

15-year-old who shot four people turned in by mother, NOPD Chief says

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 15-year-old who is said to be responsible for a quadruple shooting over the weekend was turned into authorities by his mother, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference Monday.

Chief Ferguson commended the parent for doing the right thing. He said it takes a village when it comes to juvenile crime in New Orleans.

Three people were shot and another was killed early Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Iberville Street.

5 shot on Bourbon Street, police say

VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

The quadruple shooting on Iberville was the second shooting Sunday involving multiple victims.

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street around 2:30 a.m.

In total, 14 people were shot in the city of New Orleans within a roughly 12 hour time-frame.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics

Latest News

One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
Top Stories
Monday afternoon headlines
A grenade, chainsaw, and a sword hidden inside of a cane are just a few of the items recently...
Grenade, chainsaw, hidden sword among items intercepted at New Orleans Airport
NOPD News Conference on Weekend Violent Crime Incidents
NOPD News Conference on Weekend Violent Crime Incidents
Today: School zone cameras activated in Orleans Parish