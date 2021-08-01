BBB Accredited Business
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat

By Daffney Dawson, Collin Maxwell and Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has released the names of the boaters who drowned July 30.

The bodies of 46-year-old Paul L. Murphy Jr. and 44-year-old Joseph L. Sam Jr., both of Opelousas, and 40-year-old James F. Young, of Lafayette, have been recovered from Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Two bodies were recovered by authorities from Toledo Bend, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office. A third body was discovered in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend just after noon Saturday, July 31.

Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 1, 2021

“The body of Murphy Jr. was recovered around 12:45 p.m. wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) on July 31 near Stonewall Jackson Dr. The bodies of Sam Jr. and Young were recovered around 7 a.m. on Aug. 1 without wearing PFDs,” reads a news release from LDWF.

The men had not been heard from since and a truck and trailer were found parked at the boat launch at the end of Louisiana Highway 1215. The search for their small aluminum boat is ongoing.

Authorities also are working to determine what caused the men to enter the water and how their boat sank.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

