Chris Hogan acclimating smoothly to the Saints receiver room

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Hogan (80), and others take a water break during training camp at...
New Orleans Saints WR Chris Hogan (80), and others take a water break during training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY | David Grunfeld)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chris Hogan is only three practices in to his Saints career, but the wide receiver is picking up things pretty fast on Airline Drive.

“I’ve been in the league for some time now. And a lot of this stuff, the formations and concepts it looks familiar. So it’s all about repetition and getting in the playbook and studying it. I think because I’ve been in offenses and stuff looks familiar to me it clicks a little bit faster,” said Chris Hogan.

“I think his smooth transition is from his high football IQ and NFL experience. It’s not uncommon for someone, even if the terminology was different. There are route trees that are similar, there’s principles that are similar. I think it’s more credit to his overall football IQ,” said Sean Payton.

Only a few weeks back Hogan wasn’t even playing football. He was focusing on the Premier Lacrosse League playing for the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.

“For me it was an opportunity to play lacrosse. I wasn’t sure what my future held with football. That’s why I didn’t want to retire. That’s why I kept this door open. The opportunity came for me to come down here and participate in training camp. I couldn’t pass on that opportunity. As far as training and conditioning, that physical aspect of the sport. The crossover is very similar. So it was very easy for me to come down here. I haven’t run routes in a couple of months. So it was just about getting back into the swing of things. It’s going to take time, but I’m looking forward to the process,” said Hogan.

Hogan previously played for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, and Jets.

