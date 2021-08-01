BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Families enjoy first full-capacity Monster Jam truck event; Superdome leaders optimistic for future

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Superdome’s first full-capacity event since the start of the pandemic, and the Monster Jam truck event brought out some big fans.

It’s not just an event for the kids. Parents say they enjoyed this same event as children themselves, and can now bring their whole family.

“Kind of a family thing and he hasn’t been in a few years so a little family thing a little family gathering,” said Mason Jackson.

“My husband’s military he’s been in and out of town for the last few years since he was little so we made it a point to come,” said Bridget Morgan.

“Monster Jam, first Caesar’s Superdome event, first 100% capacity with face coverings we’ve come a long way, we’ve come a long way and we’re really excited to get back into live events,” said Superdome spokesperson Mike Hoss.

Hoss says after a year of unknown with the pandemic, it’s been challenging to line up events like this. But he says they’re optimistic for more full-capacity events in the future.

“Hopefully the climate will continue on we had to cancel the concert last week we have more concerts coming up,” said Hoss.

The one requirement, however: everyone is required to wear their masks inside the Superdome.

“Think of the person next to you think of the people in front of you we want everyone to have fun act responsibly wear your mask unless you’re eating or drinking,” said Hoss.

“It’s hot but doable,” said Bridget Morgan.

“I think it’s good I think with so many people coming in you need to be masked up no matter if you had the vaccination or not you just need to be safe around everyone,” said Mason Jackson.

Parents say regardless of the requirements, they’re excited to spend some time with the little ones.

“It means a lot it’s something for all of us to get together before school starts one going into kindergarten and the other going into eighth grade so we don’t have a lot more moments like this together,” said Bridget Morgan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified

Latest News

Wild World of Weather
Wild World of Weather
After almost a decade of fighting crime, K-9 Deputy Cado will enjoy some much deserved time off.
St. Tammany K-9 Deputy Cado retires
St. Tammany K-9 retires
St. Tammany K-9 retires
Brittney Reese qualified for the long jump finals. Her second 6.86m jump landed her the ticket...
Gulfport’s Brittney Reese qualifies for Olympic finals