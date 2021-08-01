Families enjoy first full-capacity Monster Jam truck event; Superdome leaders optimistic for future

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Superdome’s first full-capacity event since the start of the pandemic, and the Monster Jam truck event brought out some big fans.

It’s not just an event for the kids. Parents say they enjoyed this same event as children themselves, and can now bring their whole family.

“Kind of a family thing and he hasn’t been in a few years so a little family thing a little family gathering,” said Mason Jackson.

“My husband’s military he’s been in and out of town for the last few years since he was little so we made it a point to come,” said Bridget Morgan.

“Monster Jam, first Caesar’s Superdome event, first 100% capacity with face coverings we’ve come a long way, we’ve come a long way and we’re really excited to get back into live events,” said Superdome spokesperson Mike Hoss.

Hoss says after a year of unknown with the pandemic, it’s been challenging to line up events like this. But he says they’re optimistic for more full-capacity events in the future.

“Hopefully the climate will continue on we had to cancel the concert last week we have more concerts coming up,” said Hoss.

The one requirement, however: everyone is required to wear their masks inside the Superdome.

“Think of the person next to you think of the people in front of you we want everyone to have fun act responsibly wear your mask unless you’re eating or drinking,” said Hoss.

“It’s hot but doable,” said Bridget Morgan.

“I think it’s good I think with so many people coming in you need to be masked up no matter if you had the vaccination or not you just need to be safe around everyone,” said Mason Jackson.

Parents say regardless of the requirements, they’re excited to spend some time with the little ones.

“It means a lot it’s something for all of us to get together before school starts one going into kindergarten and the other going into eighth grade so we don’t have a lot more moments like this together,” said Bridget Morgan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.