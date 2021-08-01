BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five people were shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning, New Orleans Police say.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans Avenue.

Cell phone video captured by John Gualtieri shows hundreds of people running down Bourbon Street after shots rang out.

One person was detained, police say.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson were on scene, but did not speak with the media.

This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
Gator spotted in St. James Parish
Massive gator spotted roaming Louisiana neighborhood
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics

Latest News

One person was detained
Crowds flee after five people shot on Bourbon Street
Five people were shot during an incident at the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue...
OVERNIGHT: 5 shot on Bourbon Street, police say
Top stories
Sunday morning headlines
State police confirm criminal investigation underway on I-10