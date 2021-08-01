VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five people were shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning, New Orleans Police say.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans Avenue.

Cell phone video captured by John Gualtieri shows hundreds of people running down Bourbon Street after shots rang out.

#BREAKING @NOPDNews says 5 people were shot during an incident at the corner of Bourbon & Orleans a little before 3 am. At least one person is detained. Investigation still ongoing. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/6ISEkaX88T — Josh Roberson (@JRobersonFOX8) August 1, 2021

One person was detained, police say.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson were on scene, but did not speak with the media.

This story will be updated.

