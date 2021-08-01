Homicide investigation underway as the result of a shooting at a Slidell apartment complex

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead in Slidell after a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday night, police say.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Tyran Anderson.

Yesterday evening, police responded to reports of shots being fired at The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they discovered Anderson, who appeared to have been shot several times. Anderson was rushed to a local hospital where later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Slidell Police investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.