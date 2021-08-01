Juvenile killed, 3 others shot on Iberville Street
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A juvenile was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Iberville Street, the NOPD says.
Three others were also shot, but survived.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Iberville Street.
5 shot on Bourbon Street, police say
VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning
Details are limited, but a preliminary police report says the victims were in that block when a suspect approached them and opened fire.
This story will be updated.
This is the second shooting Sunday involving multiple victims.
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street around 2:30 a.m.
In total, 14 people were shot in the city of New Orleans within a roughly 12 hour time-frame. Two of the 14 were killed.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.