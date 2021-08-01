BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile killed, 3 others shot on Iberville Street

NOPD cruiser
NOPD cruiser
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A juvenile was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Iberville Street, the NOPD says.

Three others were also shot, but survived.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Iberville Street.

5 shot on Bourbon Street, police say

VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

Details are limited, but a preliminary police report says the victims were in that block when a suspect approached them and opened fire.

This story will be updated.

This is the second shooting Sunday involving multiple victims.

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street around 2:30 a.m.

In total, 14 people were shot in the city of New Orleans within a roughly 12 hour time-frame. Two of the 14 were killed.

