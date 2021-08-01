Nicondra: Front increases rain coverage and helps with heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hot temperatures still dominate across the region, but a few showers and storms help to break the furnace. Monday into Tuesday the rain should be more widespread as a front pushes south into the area. Rain coverage will increase with most areas getting in on a few storms. The wet weather and cloud cover will help keep highs close to the long term average which is still 92 degrees, but should cut back on the heat indices or feels like conditions that have been in the triple digits over the last week or so. The front is expected to push all the way through the coast giving us a bit of mid-week relief with not only less rain, but lower humidity. Moisture will return by Friday with more typical summer weather going into next weekend.

