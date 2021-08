NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot during an incident at the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to NOPD.

#BREAKING @NOPDNews says 5 people were shot during an incident at the corner of Bourbon & Orleans a little before 3 am. At least one person is detained. Investigation still ongoing. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/6ISEkaX88T — Josh Roberson (@JRobersonFOX8) August 1, 2021

At least one person is detained and an investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

