Saints sign veteran RB Devonta Freeman

Devonta Freeman played for the Falcons from 2014-19. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints added some depth at the running back position with the signing of seven-year veteran Devonta Freeman.

Freeman’s scored 33 touchdowns rushing, and 11 touchdown receptions. He’s totaled 4,144 yards rushing in his career.

Freeman suited up for the Falcons (2014-19) and the Giants (2020) in his time in the NFL.

Freeman played in five games with four starts for New York in 2020, carrying 54 times for 172 yards with one touchdown and catching seven passes for 58 yards.

