Shooting at apartment complex in Slidell

SLIDELL (WVUE) - Slidell Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at The Lofts at Canterbury apartments on Spartan Drive.

According to a press release, around 3:20 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the parking lot of the complex. When officers arrived they found a male victim who appeared to have been shot several times.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131. You can remain anonymous.

