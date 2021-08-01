St. Tammany K-9 Deputy Cado retires

(WVUE) - After almost a decade of fighting crime, K-9 Deputy Cado will enjoy some much deserved time off.

In his eight years, Cado conducted demonstrations in the community and local schools to familiarize the residents with the role canines serve in law enforcement – as well as apprehend dozen of wanted suspects.

K-9 Deputy Cado is being retired due to age and health issues.

He will spend time with his handler.

