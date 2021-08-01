BBB Accredited Business
State police confirm criminal investigation underway on I-10

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway on I-10 near the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

LSP announced around 1 a.m. that I-10 westbound has been closed due to the incident that includes multiple crashes. Westbound traffic is being detoured to I-310 south to exit right to US 61 west, according to a spokesperson.

**Troop B Traffic Advisory** I-10 westbound at MP 210 is closed due to multiple crashes and a criminal investigation....

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Viewers tell Fox 8 that the incident involves a shooting in which an unknown man got out of a vehicle and began to open fire around 11 p.m. Viewers say the shooting occurred after a crash occurred around mile marker 211 when congested traffic slowed down.

