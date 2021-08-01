Zack: Last day of the heat wave; all eyes on an August front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s here, it’s the end of the heat wave as we have one more day of high heat before an August front brings a stormy pattern back to the region.

Highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s for your Sunday with those heat index values once again making it into the danger category. Make sure you monitor yourself in the heat and keep taking the precautions from this past week. There is a 40% storm chance through the day today so if we’re lucky, extra clouds and a little rain may limit the heat by afternoon.

Once to the new work week things will be changing in weather as a cold front approaches. This will lead to multiple rounds of storms Monday into Monday night. I’ve bumped rain chances into the likely category, around 80%. Now it won’t be raining all day on Monday but expect a couple stormy rounds. Here is the good news, our highs will only make it to about 90.

There is the potential this front makes it all the way down to the coast by Wednesday. If that happens, a hint of lower humidity will be felt come week’s end and rain chances will go close to zero. We shall see!

All remains quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.