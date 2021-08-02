Amtrak train collides with vehicle killing one person

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An Amtrak train collided with a car early Monday morning killing one person.

New Orleans Police say it happened near I-10 west and S. Carrollton Avenue about 1:30 a.m.

Passengers remained on the train hours after the incident. No one else was reported to be injured.

