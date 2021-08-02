BBB Accredited Business
Amtrak train collides with vehicle killing one person

One person was killed after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle Aug. 2 near Interstate 10...
One person was killed after an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle Aug. 2 near Interstate 10 and Carrollton Ave.(WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An Amtrak train collided with a car early Monday morning killing one person.

New Orleans Police say it happened near I-10 west and S. Carrollton Avenue about 1:30 a.m.

Passengers remained on the train hours after the incident. No one else was reported to be injured.

