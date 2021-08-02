Grenade, chainsaw, hidden sword among items intercepted at New Orleans Airport
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a tweet, TSA officers say they’ve recently intercepted knives, martial arts tools, and other threats at the New Orleans Airport.
Officials say most of the items pictured, except for a grenade and a tank of gasoline, could have been placed in a checked bag. In these instances, however, passengers chose to leave their items behind.
What appears to be an unsuspecting cane was actually hiding a sword inside.
Spiked keychains, brass knuckles, knives, and guns were also pictured.
Earlier this month, US Customs agents seized thousands of fake eyelashes destined for a beauty shop in New Orleans.
