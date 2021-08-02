Jefferson Parish woman stabbed to death; male suspect in custody

MARRERO (WVUE) -A woman was stabbed to death Sunday evening on the west bank of Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:45 pm in the 4100 block of Ames Blvd.

When deputies arrived, they located a female suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A male suspect was arrested on scene.

His identity is being withheld for investigative reasons, JPSO says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.