Jefferson Parish woman stabbed to death; male suspect in custody
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARRERO (WVUE) -A woman was stabbed to death Sunday evening on the west bank of Jefferson Parish.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:45 pm in the 4100 block of Ames Blvd.
When deputies arrived, they located a female suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
A male suspect was arrested on scene.
His identity is being withheld for investigative reasons, JPSO says.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.