Jefferson Parish woman stabbed to death; male suspect in custody

(AP)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARRERO (WVUE) -A woman was stabbed to death Sunday evening on the west bank of Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:45 pm in the 4100 block of Ames Blvd. 

When deputies arrived, they located a female suffering from at least one stab wound.  The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A male suspect was arrested on scene.

His identity is being withheld for investigative reasons, JPSO says.

