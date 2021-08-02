Nicondra: Some storms through the day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Promised wet weather across most of the area with lots of warm and muggy air in place. The front will keep rain the focus through this evening and into the day on Tuesday. The benefit will be temperatures while still very warm near long term averages around 90 we should avoid the sweltering heat indices or feels like temperatures of the past week. By Wednesday the front should make it all the way down to the coast giving us a rare taste of some slightly drier air meaning rain backs off and even the 90s will feel a little less uncomfortable. Moisture returns by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.