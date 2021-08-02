BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Nicondra: Some storms through the day

Rain ahead of a cold front helps to manage heat
A cold front pushes in some drier air for the middle of the week.
A cold front pushes in some drier air for the middle of the week.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Promised wet weather across most of the area with lots of warm and muggy air in place. The front will keep rain the focus through this evening and into the day on Tuesday. The benefit will be temperatures while still very warm near long term averages around 90 we should avoid the sweltering heat indices or feels like temperatures of the past week. By Wednesday the front should make it all the way down to the coast giving us a rare taste of some slightly drier air meaning rain backs off and even the 90s will feel a little less uncomfortable. Moisture returns by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics

Latest News

Storms Around ahead of cool front
Monday afternoon forecast
Next 7 Days Rain Chances
Shelby: Storms likely to start the week
Rain, some storms today
Shelby: Monday morning forecast
Sunday: Nicondra's evening weather forecast
Sunday: Nicondra's evening weather forecast