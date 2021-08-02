BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Report: Lonzo Ball heads to Chicago in sign-and-trade deal

Ball is an unrestricted free agent.
Ball is an unrestricted free agent.
By Chris Hagan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Not more than five minutes after NBA Free Agency began, Lonzo Ball found his new basketball home. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ball is headed to the Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

He’s equipped with a new four-year contract worth $85 million. The full details of the sign-and-trade have not yet been disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people

Latest News

Pelicans introduce head coach Willie Green.
Pelicans should be desirable destination in free agency
Jared Butler vs. Kansas.
Former Riverside Rebel Jared Butler selected No. 40 overall, headed to Jazz via Pels
2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
2021 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Alabama forward Herbert Jones No. 35 overall
Virginia guard Trey Murphy III(25) hangs on the rim after dunking near Clemson senior forward...
2021 NBA Draft: Virginia’s Trey Murphy headed to the Pels via trade with Memphis