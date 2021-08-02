Seacor, Coast Guard hold hearing following lift boat disaster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A public hearing begins Monday in the fatal Seacor Power lift boat disaster.

The boat flipped and sank on April 13 just off the coast of Port Fourchon.

Six people were rescued, six bodies were recovered, and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.

At around 4:30 p.m. on April 13, the first distress call from the Seacor power lift boat was the beginning of what’s been referred to as one of the worst maritime tragedies in recent history.

Information was slow to come out, and families endured the agonizing wait, as rescue operations tried to account for the 19 men on board when the Seacor capsized.

Families held out hope for as long as they could, even searching the gulf for days.

“I want my son to come home. I want that miracle,” said Darra Morales.

“I have a lot for my two sons and I want them to know I’ll do everything I can to get them home,” said Scott Daspit.

“This is an opportunity for the coast guard to ask questions and collect evidence to find out what happened and prevent it from happening in the future,” said Hugh “Skip” Lambert.

Monday will begin the weeks-long coast guard hearing with testimony from coast guard investigators, maritime experts, and survivors of the disaster. Attorney, Hugh “Skip” Lambert expects it to be an emotional hearing.

“It’s going to be got wrenching for the families certainly for the survivors reliving and for the families who lost family members just a horrible reality of how this went,” said Lambert.

As this is an informational hearing, not a criminal one, Lambert, who’s representing the family of captain David Ledet who died in the incident says this is a hearing of great importance for the maritime industry.

“It’s not so much about finding fault as trying to practice things from happening in the future,” said Lambert. Because in the eyes of these family members, Lambert says safety should come first.

“I’m sure all the families and even those who haven’t recovered their loved ones will be glued to this hearing to determine what happened and why did it happen it didn’t have to happen it’s not necessary it should not have happened 09 the vessel should never have left Port Fourchon,” said Lambert.

The hearing is expected to last two weeks and will begin Monday morning at 8 a.m. in Houma.

