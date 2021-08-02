BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Storms likely to start the week

By Shelby Latino
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Rain will be more widespread to kick off the work week. A few storms could produce heavy rain leading to localized flooding. Some heat relief is expected thanks to the extra cloud cover and wet weather. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

A change in the pattern comes by mid-week as the frontal boundary shifts into the Gulf of Mexico. Lower rain chances and slightly lower humidity will hang around Wednesday and Thursday before moisture starts to return by Friday.

More typical summer weather is expected going into the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet for now, but that may not last much longer. Late August- early September marks the peak of hurricane season, so you should make sure your preparations are in order!

