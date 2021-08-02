BBB Accredited Business
Snug Harbor canceling performances amid rising COVID cases

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Snug Harbor announced it is canceling performances due to the rising cases of COVID in the city until August 14.

Via Instagram, the venue announced: “Due to the current state of the pandemic, we feel we are unable to keep staff and patrons safe at this time. For the safety of everyone and their families, we will be closed through at least August 14.”

The venue assured that ticket holders will receive full refunds.

