Snug Harbor canceling performances amid rising COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Snug Harbor announced it is canceling performances due to the rising cases of COVID in the city until August 14.

Via Instagram, the venue announced: “Due to the current state of the pandemic, we feel we are unable to keep staff and patrons safe at this time. For the safety of everyone and their families, we will be closed through at least August 14.”

The venue assured that ticket holders will receive full refunds.

RELATED STORIES:

Three local music venues require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at door

Some New Orleans music venues requiring proof of vaccine, negative COVID test

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.