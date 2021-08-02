BBB Accredited Business
Today: School zone cameras activated in Orleans Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will activate school zone cameras and school zone warning lights beginning Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 7 a.m. 

School zone hours are from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20 mph school zone speed limits. Motorists are advised to carefully observe posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones, including no cell phone use, and stopping for children crossing the street.

The automated photo enforcement program is one component of the City’s efforts to reduce speeding and increase safety.

