VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue.

NOPD says that all of the victims are adult men aged, 30, 37, 51, 26, and one of the victim’s ages is unknown.

Cell phone video captured by John Gualtieri shows hundreds of people running down Bourbon Street after shots rang out.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Kareem Carter, 29.

Kareem Carter, 29 (NOPD)

Police arrested Markez Jefferson, 22, and Nathan Saavedra, 20, for their suspected roles in the shooting.

Jefferson, who police were able to identify as the suspect shooter, faces five counts of attempted murder. Saavedra was booked for obstruction of justice.

Markez Jefferson (left) and Nathan Saaveda (right) were arrested for their suspected roles in a shooting at the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue that sent five people to the hospital on Aug. 1. (NOPD)

Brian Mullin is a bar owner in the French Quarter and says he witnessed the stampede of people fleeing for their lives after shots rang out right in front of his business.

“I live a block away on St. Ann and I heard gunfire at approximately 3 a.m.,” said Mullin.

“I went out on my balcony I saw everything going crazy. I didn’t want to walk down because I didn’t know what I was going to walk into. I called my staff and everyone was OK, but it’s frustrating.”

Some tourists staying on Bourbon say they heard the commotion from their hotel rooms.

Matt Euson says he was shocked to hear a shootout occurred so close to him and feels the crime will definitely put a damper on any future visits.

“I’ve been here a long time ago but it’s been a while,” said Euson. “Definitely a lot rowdier than I remember.... just makes you just want to be a little more cautious when you’re out.”

Mullin says he feels more law enforcement is needed to combat the recent rise in violent crime, but worries criminals are simply becoming too brazen.

“As a business owner, we want to invest more money in our business and we’re not right now because we’re scared,” said Mullin. “I mean it’s scary when you’re a business owner and you’re dealing with these pressures of COVID and now you’re dealing with this lack of police presence on top of it AND you’re dealing with crime running rampant.”

