BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Feliciana President Kenny Havard will not be enforcing the mask mandate.

Havard spoke with Lester Duhe and told him around 76% of residents are vaccinated.

Lester will have more information on this coming up in later newscasts on WAFB.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.