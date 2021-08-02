WR Omarion Miller becomes the first LSU commit in the class of ‘23

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their first commitment for the class of ‘23 with wide receiver Omarion Miller pledging his future to the Tigers.

Gods plan 1000% committed pic.twitter.com/GbFp5UYWmu — Omarion “O” Miller (@omarionmiller19) August 2, 2021

Miller will be a junior this fall for North Caddo High. He also plays 7-on-7 for the Louisiana Bootleggers.

Here’s some recent highlights of @omarionmiller19 when he played with the Bootleggers this spring. Miller is the first 2023 commit for the #LSU Tigers.



pic.twitter.com/RihYD7tllK — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 2, 2021

Rivals recruiting ranks Miller a 4-star recruit. They list the receiver at 6′2″, 198 pounds.

LSU wide receiver/assistant head coach Mickey Joseph is the lead recruiter on Miller.

