WR Omarion Miller becomes the first LSU commit in the class of ‘23
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their first commitment for the class of ‘23 with wide receiver Omarion Miller pledging his future to the Tigers.
Miller will be a junior this fall for North Caddo High. He also plays 7-on-7 for the Louisiana Bootleggers.
Rivals recruiting ranks Miller a 4-star recruit. They list the receiver at 6′2″, 198 pounds.
LSU wide receiver/assistant head coach Mickey Joseph is the lead recruiter on Miller.
