WR Omarion Miller becomes the first LSU commit in the class of ‘23

LSU Football pulls in their first 2023 commit.
LSU Football pulls in their first 2023 commit.(Credit: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their first commitment for the class of ‘23 with wide receiver Omarion Miller pledging his future to the Tigers.

Miller will be a junior this fall for North Caddo High. He also plays 7-on-7 for the Louisiana Bootleggers.

Rivals recruiting ranks Miller a 4-star recruit. They list the receiver at 6′2″, 198 pounds.

LSU wide receiver/assistant head coach Mickey Joseph is the lead recruiter on Miller.

