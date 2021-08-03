2 arrested, 1 wanted in Bourbon Street shooting that injured 5

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men are behind bars following a weekend shooting on Bourbon Street that wounded five people.

Police arrested Markez Jefferson, 22, and Nathan Saaveda, 20, for their suspected roles in the shooting.

Jefferson, who police were able to identify as the suspect shooter, faces five counts of attempted murder. Saaveda was booked for obstruction of justice.

Police say the victims were all men ages 26, 31, 37, 51, and one of the victim’s ages is unknown.

Detectives are still seeking wanted suspect Kareem Carter in this investigation. Carter is wanted on charges of illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

Kareem Carter, 29 (NOPD)

