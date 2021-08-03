Charting every Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston pass from Saints practice #5

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pads came on for the first time Tuesday and the defense stepped up. Both quarterbacks struggled throughout the day.

Taysom Hill was back with the first team.

Here’s a breakdown of each pass thrown.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats

6/11

Team Period #1

Hill began the first team period with a great throw. He connected with Deonte Harris on a deep out/sail route for about 16 yards.

Later in the period, Hill had Harris open on a nine route but underthrew the pass. When Hill misses deep, it’s typically because it’s underthrown. The silver lining is their may have been pass interference on the play.

Team Period #2

In the second team period, Hill opened by getting his pass batted at the line of scrimmage by first round pick Payton Turner. His next throw was a connection to Ty Montgomery on a slant route.

Hill then connected with Marquez Callaway a deep nine route. This time he connected for the big gain although that throw was just a touch underthrown. He threw an incompletion on his next pass.

Team Period #3

Hill opened the period with a strike to Chris Hogan who ran deep over route. Hogan took it the rest of the way for what likely would have been a score. Hill flushed the pocket nicely to make the throw.

Marshon Lattimore read the slant beautifully on Hill’s next throw and knocked it down.

Hill then had a connection to Latavius Murray in the flat.

Later in the period he found Hogan again on a dig route, then misfired on a slant to TommyLee Lewis. Patrick Robinson was there for the PBU.

Jameis Winston

Final Stats

6/11

Team Period #1

Winston missed badly on his first throw. Brian Poole was there for the PBU.

His next throw was another miss when he overthrew Kawaan Baker on a nine route. Winston then connected with Baker later in the period.

Team Period #2

Winston found Hogan in his first rep on a slant for a short gain. He threw the ball away on his next attempt.

Winston connected with Hogan on a crosser with Prince Amukamara in coverage.

Team Period #3

Winston opened the third team period with an incompletion to Garrett Griffin. Paulson Adebo had great coverage on the play and made the PBU.

He then missed Marquez Callaway on what looked like a slot fade route. His next pass was a connection to Devonta Freeman.

Winston closed out his day with back-to-back completions. The first was a strike on a dig route to Baker. Then, he to Harris on a wide receiver screen.

Final Analysis

No one had the edge in Tuesday’s practice. Both quarterbacks struggled to find their rhythm as the defense had their best day of camp.

