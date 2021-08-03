BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Charting every Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston pass from Saints practice #5

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs a play during training camp at the inside...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs a play during training camp at the inside Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY | David Grunfeld)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pads came on for the first time Tuesday and the defense stepped up. Both quarterbacks struggled throughout the day.

Taysom Hill was back with the first team.

Here’s a breakdown of each pass thrown.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats

6/11

Team Period #1

Hill began the first team period with a great throw. He connected with Deonte Harris on a deep out/sail route for about 16 yards.

Later in the period, Hill had Harris open on a nine route but underthrew the pass. When Hill misses deep, it’s typically because it’s underthrown. The silver lining is their may have been pass interference on the play.

Team Period #2

In the second team period, Hill opened by getting his pass batted at the line of scrimmage by first round pick Payton Turner. His next throw was a connection to Ty Montgomery on a slant route.

Hill then connected with Marquez Callaway a deep nine route. This time he connected for the big gain although that throw was just a touch underthrown. He threw an incompletion on his next pass.

Team Period #3

Hill opened the period with a strike to Chris Hogan who ran deep over route. Hogan took it the rest of the way for what likely would have been a score. Hill flushed the pocket nicely to make the throw.

Marshon Lattimore read the slant beautifully on Hill’s next throw and knocked it down.

Hill then had a connection to Latavius Murray in the flat.

Later in the period he found Hogan again on a dig route, then misfired on a slant to TommyLee Lewis. Patrick Robinson was there for the PBU.

Jameis Winston

Final Stats

6/11

Team Period #1

Winston missed badly on his first throw. Brian Poole was there for the PBU.

His next throw was another miss when he overthrew Kawaan Baker on a nine route. Winston then connected with Baker later in the period.

Team Period #2

Winston found Hogan in his first rep on a slant for a short gain. He threw the ball away on his next attempt.

Winston connected with Hogan on a crosser with Prince Amukamara in coverage.

Team Period #3

Winston opened the third team period with an incompletion to Garrett Griffin. Paulson Adebo had great coverage on the play and made the PBU.

He then missed Marquez Callaway on what looked like a slot fade route. His next pass was a connection to Devonta Freeman.

Winston closed out his day with back-to-back completions. The first was a strike on a dig route to Baker. Then, he to Harris on a wide receiver screen.

Final Analysis

No one had the edge in Tuesday’s practice. Both quarterbacks struggled to find their rhythm as the defense had their best day of camp.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
COVID vaccination
CDC: Fully vaccinated can spread the Delta variant; infectious disease experts point to variant’s characteristics
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’s largest hospital urgently requests extra staff

Latest News

New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and...
Cam Jordan is ‘super excited’ for Year 11 with the Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws as quarterback Taysom Hill (7) watches...
Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throw during...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #4
Saints will practice 19 times this camp.
Sean Fazende recaps the first three days of Saints training camp